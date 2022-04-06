JEE Main 2022 like to be held in April

JEE Main 2022 Postponed: Check new date here

New Delhi, Apr 06: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 exams have been postponed June 20. National Testing Agency, NTA took the decision after many students took to social media and reached out to the agency regarding the clash between JEE Main 2022 Exam Date and their Board Exam 2022 Dates.

"National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 and Session 2 based on the numerous representations received from the candidates," NTA tweeted.

JEE (Main)dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/QYABHnd7SC — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) April 6, 2022

JEE Main session 1 is scheduled on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 26, 28 and 29, 2022 instead of April and May dates.

JEE Main session 2 is scheduled on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022 instead of May dates.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency had decided to conduct the JEE Main 2022 session from April 21 to May 4

.Due to this clash in dates, aspirants have been urging the Education Ministry and NTA to postpone the JEE Main Exams to a later date saying that it would compromise their results.

