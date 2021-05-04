JEE Main 2021 May session to be postponed amid rising COVID cases; fresh dates to be announced later

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 04: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that JEE Main 2021 May Exam has been postponed by the National Testing Agency amid surge in COVID 19 cases in the country.

''Looking at the present situation of #COVID19 & keeping students' safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates,'' says the Tweet from Education Minister on JEE Main 2021 May Exam postponement.

Earlier, April session had been postponed due to COVID19. It was likely that the NTA would reopen the registration for the May examination. Many felt that with the present situation, JEE Main 2021 May session will also get postponed and the decision has finally come.

"The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained," a senior NTA official had said earlier.