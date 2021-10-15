For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
JEE Advanced Result 2021 declared: Here is how to check
India
New Delhi, Oct 15: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced). The same is available on the official website.
The IIT entrance exam was conducted on October 3 across the country. Students took the exams in two shifts and they had found the same moderately difficult. Those who qualified are eligible to take the JoSAA counselling for admission to institutes including IITs, IISC and IISERs. The results are available on jeeadv.ac.in.
How to check JEE Advanced Result 2021:
- Go to jeeadv.ac.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout
Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:39 [IST]