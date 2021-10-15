JEE-Main candidates from places hit by heavy rain in Maharashtra to get another chance to appear for test

JEE Advanced Result 2021 declared: Here is how to check

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 15: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has released the results of the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced). The same is available on the official website.

The IIT entrance exam was conducted on October 3 across the country. Students took the exams in two shifts and they had found the same moderately difficult. Those who qualified are eligible to take the JoSAA counselling for admission to institutes including IITs, IISC and IISERs. The results are available on jeeadv.ac.in.

How to check JEE Advanced Result 2021:

Go to jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout

Story first published: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:39 [IST]