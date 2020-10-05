JEE Advanced 2020 result declared: How to check

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 05: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has declared the JEE Advanced 2020 result. The same is available on the official website.

Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam IIT officials said. 96 per cent of the 1.6 lakh candidates who registered took the exams.

"I congratulate all students of JEE (Advanced) who got their desired rank & request them to work for Atmanirbhar Bharat in future. I also congratulate IIT-Delhi for successfully conducting exam and announcing results on time," Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said in a tweet. The results are available on jeeadv.ac.in.

How to check JEE Advanced 2020 result:

Go to jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout