JD(U) expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma for 'anti-party' activities

    Patna, Jan 29: Janata Dal United chief Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expelled election strategist Prashant Kishor and former diplomat Pavan K Varma from the primary membership of the party.

    The two leaders were vocal about the JD(U)'s alliance with the BJP outside Bihar and its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    'What a fall for you to lie': Prashant Kishor's scathing attack on boss Nitish Kumar

    A JD (U) statement, issued by party's chief general secretary K C Tyagi, said that these two were "acting against party's decisions as well as its functioning" which amounted to breach of discipline.

    The party also accused Kishor of using "insulting words" against the Bihar chief minister.

    The move comes a day after a war of words between Kishor and Kumar who claimed that the former had been inducted into the party at the direction of Amit Shah.

    Kumar had on Tuesday slammed Kishor over his critical remarks, and said he had inducted him in the party at the prodding of Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah.

    Kishor, hit back accusing, Kumar of lying. The JD(U) said, "it is imperative that Kishor be removed from the party, so that he doesn't fall any lower."

