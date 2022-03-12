YouTube
    JD(U)'s 6 MLAs to support BJP in Manipur

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 12: The Janata Dal (United) on Saturday extended support of its six MLAs in the Manipur assembly to the BJP as the latter is set to form government after winning a majority on its own.

    "In the interest of the people of Manipur, the JD (U) has decided to give support to the BJP in the formation of the government. “The JD (U) would like to appeal to the BJP to honour the mandate reposed in the party and fulfil the hopes and aspiration of the people," it said in a statement.

    The six newly elected legislators have elected Khumukcham Joykisan Singh as their leader, the party said. In the recently held assembly elections, the BJP retained power winning 32 seats in the 60-member assembly.

