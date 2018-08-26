  • search

Jayalalithaa waved and said thanks: AIIMS doctors

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Chennai, Aug 26: A commission of inquiry has been told that the three doctors from AIIMS had seen former Tamil Nadu chief minister, J Jayalalithaa nine times while she was being treated at the Apollo hospital in 2016.

    The Justice Arumughaswamy commission has been formed to inquire into the circumstances surrounding Jayalalithaa's death in 2016. The doctors who came to depose before the commission were pulmonologist Dr G C Khilnani, cardiologist Dr Nitish Naik and anaesthetist Dr Anjan Trikha.

    Jayalalithaa waved and said thanks: AIIMS doctors
    Former Tamil Nadu chief minister, J Jayalalithaa

    They also said that the medical treatment given was of high quality and they further added that the then stand-in C M O Panneerselvam, deputy speaker for Lok Sabha M Thambidurai and health minister Vijayabaskar were regularly briefed about the treatment being given to Jayalalithaa.

    Also Read | Jayalalithaa's death: AIIMS doctors summoned by probe panel

    They said when they met Jayalalithaa on December 3 2016, she sat up for 20 minutes. They also said that she had waved her hand and also said thanks. They also added that they did not find anything suspicious about the treatment. Her health had improved and then she had a setback. It has been conclusively proven that there was nothing wrong in the medical treatment given to her, the doctors also said.

    Read more about:

    j jayalalithaa aiims tamil nadu apollo hospital doctors probe

    Story first published: Sunday, August 26, 2018, 9:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue