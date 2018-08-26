Jayalalithaa waved and said thanks: AIIMS doctors

Chennai, Aug 26: A commission of inquiry has been told that the three doctors from AIIMS had seen former Tamil Nadu chief minister, J Jayalalithaa nine times while she was being treated at the Apollo hospital in 2016.

The Justice Arumughaswamy commission has been formed to inquire into the circumstances surrounding Jayalalithaa's death in 2016. The doctors who came to depose before the commission were pulmonologist Dr G C Khilnani, cardiologist Dr Nitish Naik and anaesthetist Dr Anjan Trikha.

They also said that the medical treatment given was of high quality and they further added that the then stand-in C M O Panneerselvam, deputy speaker for Lok Sabha M Thambidurai and health minister Vijayabaskar were regularly briefed about the treatment being given to Jayalalithaa.

They said when they met Jayalalithaa on December 3 2016, she sat up for 20 minutes. They also said that she had waved her hand and also said thanks. They also added that they did not find anything suspicious about the treatment. Her health had improved and then she had a setback. It has been conclusively proven that there was nothing wrong in the medical treatment given to her, the doctors also said.