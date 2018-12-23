Jasdan by-election: BJP's Kunvarji Bavaliya wins by massive margin of 19,985 votes

India

By Smriti Pathak

Ahmedabad, Dec 23: BJP leader Kunvarji Bavaliya, a minister in Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's cabinet, on Sunday won the by-poll in Gujarat's Jasdan assembly seat by defeating Congress Avsar Nakiya by a massive margin of 19,985 votes.

The election was necessitated after Bavaliya quit Congress and joined the BJP in July this year. He had won from Jasdan on a Congress ticket in Gujarat Assembly elections 2017. He resigned as MLA and joined the BJP in July. Bavaliya had won the seat on Congress ticket in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007 and 2017.

Kunvarji Bavaliya is an influential leader from the Koli community. After quitting Congress, Bavaliya was immediately made a cabinet minister in the Vijay Rupani government in July. As per rules, a minister has to get himself/herself elected to the Assembly within six months of taking oath.

Kunvarji Bavaliya's opponent, Avsar Nakiya, had been his close aide for over 20 years. Nakiya was a close associate of Bavaliya and many thought he would cross over to the BJP, when Bavaliya quit the Congress earlier this year. He has held several positions in the Rajkot district unit of the Congress party in the past two decades.

Jasdan by-election highlights:

BJP's Kunvarji Bavaliya wins Jasdan seat by 19,985 votes. Kunvarji Bavaliya is in firm lead. It is almost certain that he will win. Meanwhile, Congress candidate Avsar Nakiya has said that EVM can always be manipulated. BJP's Kunvarji Bavaliya leading by more than 17,000 votes. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is expected to reach Jasdan by 1 PM, say reports. 55% of vote counting is over and BJP candidate Kunvarji Bavaliya is firmly in lead. BJP's Kunvarji Bavaliya leading in all 12 rounds. Counting of votes in Jasdan will take place in 19 rounds. BJP's Kunvarji Bavaliya leading by 11,000 votes. BJP's Kunvarji Bavaliya leading by 7685 votes. BJP's Kunvarji Bavaliya leading by over 7685 votes after six rounds of counting. Kunvarji Bavaliya, a state Cabinet minister of the BJP and influential leader of the Koli community, leading by around 7000 votes. BJP's Kunvarji Bavaliya leading by over 3000 votes after four rounds of counting. Apart from Bavaliya and Nakiya, six other candidates are also in the fray. Kunwarji Bavaliya leading after of first phase of counting. Contest is between Kunvarji Bavaliya of the BJP and Avsar Nakiya of the Congress. First round of vote counting begins at Model school in Jasdan. The counting for Jasdan assembly by-poll in Gujarat began amid tight security. The contest is being keenly watched by the Congress and the ruling BJP against the backdrop of the saffron party's debacle in three core Hindi states in recent assembly elections. Counting is underway for the Jasdan by-elections The bypoll, which was held on December 20, is mainly a bipolar contest between Kunvarji Bavaliya, a state Cabinet minister of the BJP and influential leader of the Koli community from the area, and Avsar Nakiya of the Congress. Nakiya, a Rajkot district panchayat member who had once worked closely with Bavaliya, a five-time MLA, contested the assembly election for first time in his life. The constituency has 2.32 lakh registered voters. Bavaliya had won the seat on Congress ticket in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007 and 2017. Since the formation of Gujarat in 1960, the BJP has won this seat only once - in the by-election held in 2009 when Bavaliya vacated the seat after being elected to Lok Sabha from Rajkot. Apart from Bavaliya and Nakiya, six other candidates are also in the fray.

Bavaliya is a four time MLA from Jasdan. He says he is confident of a win, but the Congress says that the people will not elect a deserter.

In the 2017 poll, the BJP faced a tough challenge and also lost ground to the Congress in Saurashtra. Issues such as farm distress and unemployment helped the Congress win 79 seats in 2017. In the 2012 election, the Congress had won 61.

The by-polls in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes in the wake of a drubbing the BJP got in the recent state elections. The BJP lost to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.