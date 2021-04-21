New coronavirus variant found in Japan, different from UK, South Africa strain

Japan's triple disaster: 10 years on, grief never subsides for some survivors

Japan PM Yoshihide Suga postpone planned visit to India, Philippines

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 21: Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called off a planned visit to India and the Philippines, government ANI sources said Wednesday, apparently due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Japan.

''Suga will instead focus on handling a recent surge in coronavirus cases, broadcaster FNN and other media said.

A recent surge in COVID-19 cases could see major parts of Japan slide back into states of emergency with authorities in Tokyo and Osaka looking at renewed curbs to stop the spread.

Public healthcare expert recommends new coronavirus vaccine strategy for India

The new wave of infections complicates preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which are due to start in July having already been postponed due to the global coronavirus outbreak last year.