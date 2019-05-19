Janta Ki Baat-Republic Exit poll gives 305 for NDA, 124 for UPA

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 19: The Narendra Modi government is predicted to storm back to power with a clear majority, according to the Republic Janta Ki Baat Exit Poll.

According to the survey, the NDA may have 305 seats in its kitty, while the UPA will have 124. The SP-BSP combine is set to mark victory on 26 seats only.

In the previous elections, NDA secured 282 seats in the last general election and formed the government, making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of India. The Indian National Congress managed to secure 44 seats.

Dubbed as the world's biggest elections, Lok Sabha polls 2019 come to an end on Sunday as the voting concludes in the final phase of voting.

The BJP-led NDA is contesting to defend its historic mandate while Congress, bolstered by its performance in the 2018 Assembly elections, is fighting for its term.

In 2014, nearly all the exit polls were unanimous in predicting that the saffron party will get its highest tally ever -with a range varying from 200 to 300. Nearly, all of them agreed that the NDA would get a majority. Most of the polls also expected Congress to rake in its worst performance ever.