Janta curfew updates: India isolates for 14 hours

New Delhi, Mar 22: Millions of people across the country stayed indoors on Sunday in an unprecedented and overwhelming response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus, coming out briefly at 5 pm to show gratitude to health and other essential service providers with sounds of bells, conches and claps.
The prime minister thanked the people but said it was the start of a long battle, as he urged them to follow social distancing to stop the chain of transmission of Coronavirus which has infected 360 people and claimed seven lives in India.
Sachin Tendulkar expresses his support and to congratulate everyone for being able to ‘come together even while staying away from each other,’
9:10 PM, 22 Mar
I whole-heartedly commend fellow citizens for spiritedly responding to @PMOIndia’s call & making #JantaCurfew a success. This shows our resolve to contain #Covid19 spread and emerge from the crisis as a stronger nation.
Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to PM Narendra Modi appreciating his 'gesture of motivating the public to show gratitude towards the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are risking their lives to contain the CoronavirusPandemic'
Leading the applause to Corona warriors, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Twitter wrote:
8:49 PM, 22 Mar
L K Advani too joins in. He was seen ringing a bell in support of the doctors.
8:36 PM, 22 Mar
Night curfew was imposed in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on Sunday to tackle any emergent situation and ensure safety of people, amid concerns over coronavirus threat. The night curfew has also been imposed to prevent incoming vehicles from Assam from entering the district via Malidor area, according to a senior government official.
8:18 PM, 22 Mar
PM Modi says that this the beginning of a long fight. 75 districts have announced a lockdown until March 31.
8:17 PM, 22 Mar
These included four GoAir flights and one each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet.
8:16 PM, 22 Mar
Seven flights were cancelled at the Jammu airport on Sunday in view of the 'Janta Curfew', an Airport Authority of India official said
8:06 PM, 22 Mar
PM urges people to stay at home and not to start celebrating as soon as the Janata Curfew ends at 9 pm.
8:05 PM, 22 Mar
Public and private vehicles coming into Karnataka from neighbouring states to be stopped. This excludes goods vehicles, passengers travelling under unavoidable circumstances & vehicles carrying essential commodities.
8:02 PM, 22 Mar
The Dawar Battalion of the Snow Leopard brigade too took part in the clapping exercise as suggested by PM Modi.
7:59 PM, 22 Mar
The Sonitpur district administration of Assam ordered the shutting down of weekly 'haats' and cattle markets till March 31 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. District Magistrate Manvendra Pratap Singh said the preventive measure has been taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.
7:58 PM, 22 Mar
ll types of commercial vehicles, including buses and tempos, will remain off the roads in Assam till Tuesday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the state's apex transport association announced on Sunday. The All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA), the apex body with around 20,000 vehicles registered with it, will evaluate the situation on Tuesday and will take a further decision.
7:57 PM, 22 Mar
Andhra Pradesh CM announces free ration to poor and Rs 1000 per family in view of lockdown.
7:52 PM, 22 Mar
Lockdown declared in entire Telangana till March 31 by state government to fight coronavirus. Only essential services allowed. People asked to remain in homes by CM.
7:52 PM, 22 Mar
7:51 PM, 22 Mar
The Chandigarh put the Union Territory and joint capital of Punjab and Haryana under lockdown till March 31, suspending all non-essential services as well inter- & intra-city public transports from midnight to curb the coronavirus spread. The restrictions under the lockdown will come into effect from midnight tonight, an order issued by Chandigarh Administration under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, said.
7:49 PM, 22 Mar
Goa Governor Sathya Pal Malik too came out to clap in support of the doctors leading the fight against coronavirus.
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the bell ringing campaign to applaud the services of people who are working to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.
7:45 PM, 22 Mar
Seven districts of Haryana, including Gurgaon and Faridabad, were on Sunday put under lockdown by the state government to curb the coronavirus spread. Five other districts, put under lockdown from Sunday 9 pm are Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula, said Chief Minister M L Khattar, adding the measure is being taken to prevent spread of the coronavirus spread.
7:41 PM, 22 Mar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar thanked the central government for suspending train and interstate bus services in the state. Kumar said that he had requested the Centre to stop public transport services, amid the spurt in coronavirus cases across the country.
7:41 PM, 22 Mar
The Nagaland government has announced an indefinite lockdown in the state from Sunday midnight in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. The country is observing a 14-hour-long 'Janta curfew' since 7 am. Chief Secretary Temjen Toy told media persons that though no positive coronavirus case has been reported in the state so far, the precautionary measure has been taken as per the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.
7:41 PM, 22 Mar
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday declared 16 services as essential in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to an order issued by Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Simrandeep Singh, the essential services will include supply of groceries, fresh fruits, vegetables, medicines and other pharmaceuticals. Manufacturing of health and medical equipment, banks, ATMs, dispensing of petrol and diesel at pumps, milk shops and dairies and related products are the other services included in the list.
7:41 PM, 22 Mar
The states in North East strictly followed the Janta curfew. Scores of people came out on their balconies and clapped.
7:38 PM, 22 Mar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that 15 districts in the state would be under lockdown in the first phase till Wednesday in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement came soon after the central and state governments decided to put under lockdown 75 districts across the country, where cases of novel coronavirus have been reported.
7:29 PM, 22 Mar
Stars and celebrities stood united during the Janta curfew.
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the country to observe ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday. This will be a symbol of “self-control”, every person of the country should choose 10 people and inform them - through phones etc - about this and urge them to stay at home.
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
In a special address to nation on coronavirus outbreak which has affected over 100 countries across the world, PM Modi appealed to all the fellow countrymen to contribute their bit in breaking the chain of spread of novel coronavirus by following this novel method of social distancing.
5:23 AM, 22 Mar
No trains, buses or metros will be available on Sunday in the wake of janta curfew that has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
5:30 AM, 22 Mar
While almost all services will remain closed essential services such as media, medical services, police will not come under the purview of the curfew.
5:33 AM, 22 Mar
Celebrities and industrial bodies have appreciated PM Modi's efforts in fighting the dealy coronavirus and have extended support for Janata curfew today.
5:48 AM, 22 Mar
The self imposed curfew will begin at 7 am and end at 9 pm today.
5:48 AM, 22 Mar
Residents are advised not to step out of their homes today. This is to ensure that one does not come in contact with any person outside one’s immediate family members.
5:49 AM, 22 Mar
The curfew is a voluntary one and is not being imposed by law.
5:50 AM, 22 Mar
Emergency services such as fire, ambulance and hospitals will operate. They will respond to calls for help.
5:51 AM, 22 Mar
The health ministry has designated helpline numbers -- +91-11-23978046 and Toll Free No: 1075 for reporting COVID-19 related cases.
5:52 AM, 22 Mar
There would be no trains, buses or metros today.
5:52 AM, 22 Mar
The PM in his address asked the people to stay of the roads and public places during the janta curfew, which will be in place for 14 hours between 7 am and 9 pm on Sunday.
5:53 AM, 22 Mar
5:55 AM, 22 Mar
No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the "Janta curfew.”
5:59 AM, 22 Mar
Mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 am on Sunday. All suburban train services to be reduced to a bare minimum as well.
6:02 AM, 22 Mar
The Indian Railways has cancelled 245 trains in order to restrict unnecessary travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.
6:04 AM, 22 Mar
GoAir has announced that it would suspend all flights on Sunday when the janta curfew will be in force.
6:08 AM, 22 Mar
Indigo has said that it would operate only 60 per cent of its domestic flights on Sunday.
6:13 AM, 22 Mar
“Vistara will operate on a reduced network on Sunday, 22 March on account of Janta curfew. Passengers who have been affected by cancellations will be contacted soon,” Air Vistara spokesperson said.
6:15 AM, 22 Mar
The Delhi Metro has announced closure of all its services on Sunday. There are however no plans as yet to shut down public bus services as yet.
6:33 AM, 22 Mar
Ola and Uber have advised drivers to stay off the roads. However the app services will be functional in case of an emergency.
6:34 AM, 22 Mar
95,000 autos in Delhi have extended their support to the Janta curfew. 15 traders in the national capital would down shutters.
6:34 AM, 22 Mar
The Noida Metro Line Corporation will suspend Aqua Line services and the city bus service.
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
In Gujarat no government buses will ply on Sunday. In Tamil Nadu, the bus and metro rail services will remain suspended. Private operators too have extended their support.
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
Operations of Lucknow Metro will also remain suspended. All pubs malls, theatres, bars across the country will remain shut.
6:36 AM, 22 Mar
The BMTC in Bengaluru would operate with limited capacity and based on demand.
6:41 AM, 22 Mar
As India would witness a lockdown down, the Centre has announced that there is no evidence of community transmission of coronavirus as yet.
6:47 AM, 22 Mar
Major temples in Mathura have been closed for three to 10 days in view of the coronavirus pandemic, temple authorities said.
6:48 AM, 22 Mar
The Punjab government Saturday night ordered lockdown till March 25 in several districts including Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state, officials said.
6:52 AM, 22 Mar
The Akola district administration has ordered a lockdown between March 22 and 24 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak during which all establishments except those selling essential items will remain closed.
