    22 Mar, 2020         21:25:32 IST

    Janta curfew updates: India isolates for 14 hours

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 22: Millions of people across the country stayed indoors on Sunday in an unprecedented and overwhelming response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus, coming out briefly at 5 pm to show gratitude to health and other essential service providers with sounds of bells, conches and claps.

    Janta curfew LIVE: Lockdown in Goa for 3 more days

    The prime minister thanked the people but said it was the start of a long battle, as he urged them to follow social distancing to stop the chain of transmission of Coronavirus which has infected 360 people and claimed seven lives in India.

    Rail, bus air services to remain suspended: Services that will be hit during Janta curfew

    Coronavirus: What is 'Janta Curfew' on March 22?

    Here are the Highlights on Janta Curfew:

    9:25 PM, 22 Mar
    Sachin Tendulkar expresses his support and to congratulate everyone for being able to ‘come together even while staying away from each other,’
    9:10 PM, 22 Mar
    Wholeheartedly commend fellow citizens for making Janta Curfew a success, tweets President Kovind.
    9:01 PM, 22 Mar
    Meanwhile a lockdown would continue in 75 districts across the country.
    9:01 PM, 22 Mar
    The Janta curfew came to an end at 9 pm. The entire nation stayed indoors as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    8:58 PM, 22 Mar
    Indian Medical Association (IMA) writes to PM Narendra Modi appreciating his 'gesture of motivating the public to show gratitude towards the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are risking their lives to contain the CoronavirusPandemic'
    8:56 PM, 22 Mar
    Modi thanks people for expressing gratitude towards those helping fight coronavirus
    8:52 PM, 22 Mar
    Leading the applause to Corona warriors, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Twitter wrote:
    8:49 PM, 22 Mar
    L K Advani too joins in. He was seen ringing a bell in support of the doctors.
    8:36 PM, 22 Mar
    Night curfew was imposed in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on Sunday to tackle any emergent situation and ensure safety of people, amid concerns over coronavirus threat. The night curfew has also been imposed to prevent incoming vehicles from Assam from entering the district via Malidor area, according to a senior government official.
    8:18 PM, 22 Mar
    PM Modi says that this the beginning of a long fight. 75 districts have announced a lockdown until March 31.
    8:17 PM, 22 Mar
    These included four GoAir flights and one each of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet.
    8:16 PM, 22 Mar
    Seven flights were cancelled at the Jammu airport on Sunday in view of the 'Janta Curfew', an Airport Authority of India official said
    8:06 PM, 22 Mar
    PM urges people to stay at home and not to start celebrating as soon as the Janata Curfew ends at 9 pm.
    8:05 PM, 22 Mar
    Public and private vehicles coming into Karnataka from neighbouring states to be stopped. This excludes goods vehicles, passengers travelling under unavoidable circumstances & vehicles carrying essential commodities.
    8:02 PM, 22 Mar
    The Dawar Battalion of the Snow Leopard brigade too took part in the clapping exercise as suggested by PM Modi.
    7:59 PM, 22 Mar
    The Sonitpur district administration of Assam ordered the shutting down of weekly 'haats' and cattle markets till March 31 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. District Magistrate Manvendra Pratap Singh said the preventive measure has been taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.
    7:58 PM, 22 Mar
    ll types of commercial vehicles, including buses and tempos, will remain off the roads in Assam till Tuesday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the state's apex transport association announced on Sunday. The All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA), the apex body with around 20,000 vehicles registered with it, will evaluate the situation on Tuesday and will take a further decision.
    7:57 PM, 22 Mar
    Andhra Pradesh CM announces free ration to poor and Rs 1000 per family in view of lockdown.
    7:52 PM, 22 Mar
    Lockdown declared in entire Telangana till March 31 by state government to fight coronavirus. Only essential services allowed. People asked to remain in homes by CM.
    7:52 PM, 22 Mar
    7:51 PM, 22 Mar
    The Chandigarh put the Union Territory and joint capital of Punjab and Haryana under lockdown till March 31, suspending all non-essential services as well inter- & intra-city public transports from midnight to curb the coronavirus spread. The restrictions under the lockdown will come into effect from midnight tonight, an order issued by Chandigarh Administration under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, said.
    7:49 PM, 22 Mar
    Goa Governor Sathya Pal Malik too came out to clap in support of the doctors leading the fight against coronavirus.
    7:49 PM, 22 Mar
    Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the bell ringing campaign to applaud the services of people who are working to contain the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.
    7:45 PM, 22 Mar
    Seven districts of Haryana, including Gurgaon and Faridabad, were on Sunday put under lockdown by the state government to curb the coronavirus spread. Five other districts, put under lockdown from Sunday 9 pm are Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula, said Chief Minister M L Khattar, adding the measure is being taken to prevent spread of the coronavirus spread.
    7:41 PM, 22 Mar
    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar thanked the central government for suspending train and interstate bus services in the state. Kumar said that he had requested the Centre to stop public transport services, amid the spurt in coronavirus cases across the country.
    7:41 PM, 22 Mar
    The Nagaland government has announced an indefinite lockdown in the state from Sunday midnight in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. The country is observing a 14-hour-long 'Janta curfew' since 7 am. Chief Secretary Temjen Toy told media persons that though no positive coronavirus case has been reported in the state so far, the precautionary measure has been taken as per the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.
    7:41 PM, 22 Mar
    The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday declared 16 services as essential in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to an order issued by Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Simrandeep Singh, the essential services will include supply of groceries, fresh fruits, vegetables, medicines and other pharmaceuticals. Manufacturing of health and medical equipment, banks, ATMs, dispensing of petrol and diesel at pumps, milk shops and dairies and related products are the other services included in the list.
    7:41 PM, 22 Mar
    The states in North East strictly followed the Janta curfew. Scores of people came out on their balconies and clapped.
    7:38 PM, 22 Mar
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that 15 districts in the state would be under lockdown in the first phase till Wednesday in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement came soon after the central and state governments decided to put under lockdown 75 districts across the country, where cases of novel coronavirus have been reported.
    7:29 PM, 22 Mar
    Stars and celebrities stood united during the Janta curfew.
