Night curfew in Bengaluru from today: What is allowed, what is not

Janta Curfew in Maharashtra: Know more about what is closed, what's open and what's allowed

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Apr 13: Amid frightening spread of the novel coronavirus infection in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a 15-day curfew across the state to break the chain of the deadly infection. The curfew comes into effect from April 14 and will remain in place till May 1.

During the announcement, Thackeray asserted that he will not term the curfew as a lockdown but rather a 'Janta Curfew'. It should be noted that Section 144 will be imposed in the state from tomorrow onwards.

Maharashtra COVID-19 guidelines: CM Uddhav Thackeray announces 15-day 'janta curfew' from Wednesday

The new restrictions will come into effect from 8 pm, April 14 and will stay in place till 7 am, May 1.

Here is a list of things that are open

a. Medical shops

b. Grocery shops

c. Banks

d. Petrol pumps

e. E-commerce shops

f. Cash ATMs

g. Vegetable vendors

h. Postal services

What is allowed

a. Takeaways, home delivery at restaurants

b. Public transport for essential services

c. Public movement only with valid reasons

d. Home delivery of newspapers and magazines

What is closed

a. Cinema halls

b. Auditoriums

c. Water parks

d. Clubs, gyms

e. Swimming pools

f. Film shooting

g. Shopping malls

h. Beaches, gardens

i. Religious places

j. Barber shops, spa

k. Schools, colleges

The announcement came after Maharashtra, on Tuesday, reported 60,212 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 35,19,208 while 281 fatalities pushed the toll to 58,526. Maharashtra is now left with 5,93,042 active cases.

Mumbai recorded 7,873 new cases and 27 fatalities, taking the tally to 5,35,264 and the toll to 12,093.