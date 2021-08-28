YouTube
    Jan Dhan initiative forever transformed India's development trajectory: PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 28: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness on completion of seven years of PM Jan Dhan Yojana. The Prime Minister also applauded the untiring efforts of all those who have worked to make PM Jan Dhan Yojana a success.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said; "Today we mark seven years of #PMJanDhan, an initiative that has forever transformed India's development trajectory. It has ensured financial inclusion and a life of dignity as well as empowerment for countless Indians. Jan Dhan Yojana has also helped further transparency.

    I would like to applaud the untiring efforts of all those who have worked to make #PMJanDhan a success. Their efforts have ensured the people of India lead a better quality of life."

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 13:03 [IST]
