  • search

Jail for Navjot Singh Sidhu? SC re-opens road rage case

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 12: The Supreme Court has re-opened the road rage case against Punjab minister, Navjot Singh Sidhu. The court agreed to hear a review filed by the family of the victim who sought a review on the quantum of punishment.

    Jail for Navjot Singh Sidhu? SC re-opens road rage case

    Sidhu had been let off in the case with a fine of Rs 1,000. The earlier order was passed by Justice J Chelameshwar, who retired recently.

    Also Read | Sidhu hits out a SAD for boycotting assembly on sacrilege report

    On December 27, 1988, Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu had got into an argument with one Gurnam Singh over parking space in Patiala. The duo allegedly dragged Singh out of his car and hit him. Singh later died. A sessions court acquitted Sidhu and Sandhu in 1999 but the order was quashed by the HC, which convicted them and awarded them a three-year jail term in 2006. The two approached the SC which stayed their conviction.

    Also Read | "I am against this", says Punjab CM on Sidhu hugging Pak Army Chief

    The Supreme Court concluded that Sandhu was wrongly convicted in the case and acquitted him. However it convicted Sidhu under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

    Read more about:

    supreme court navjot singh sidhu victim

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 17:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue