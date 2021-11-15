Actor Prabhas in self-quarantine after returning from Jaan film's shoot in Georgia

'Jai Bhim' controversy: Why is #WeStandWithSuriya trending on Twitter

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Nov 15: The tussle between the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and actor Suriya Starrer Jai Bhim, allegedly insulting the Vanniyar community escalated on Sunday when a group of PMK cadres stopped the screening of 2007 film, Vel - also starring Suriya at a theatre in Mayiladuthurai.

Reportedly, the group even stormed into the theatre manager's room, following which the management pulled out the film that was being screened.

Speaking to reporters, PMK's Mayiladuthurai district secretary Pannerselvam threatened to stop all Suriya movies and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anybody who assaults the actor when he visits the district.

Meanwhile, the State President of Vanniyar Sangam has issued a legal notice to the makers of 'Jai Bhim' movie and OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video, seeking an unconditional apology and demanding removal of scenes from Jai Bhim that allegedly defame the Vanniyar community.

As per the Live Law, the notice seeks removal of allegedly defamatory scenes and references to the Vanniyar Sangam in the film, which involves the 'Agni Kundam' symbol that represents the community.

They also demanded an apology along with wide circulation of such apology in different print and media platforms has also been sought.

Jai Bhim, the legal drama that featuring Suriya in the lead role talks about the lack of humanity in the society and a hit among the movie enthusiasts.

Following the controvesry, Suriya's fans started trending #WeStandWithSuriya on Twitter, in solidarity with the actor.

#WeStandWithSuriya



In a civilized society, disputes should be resolved in a peaceful way..



Intimidation of violence is not acceptable..@Suriya_offl pic.twitter.com/6r7zEYCgVP — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 15, 2021