Jahangirpuri violence: CPM's Brinda Karat blocks bulldozer in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 20: Brinda Karat, the leader of the Marxist Communist Party, along with other activists stood in front of the bulldozer to prevent it from demolishing drive.

"The bulldozer has to pass over me," she said. We will not allow poor people's homes and shops to be demolished in this manner." she objected vehemently in front of the bulldozer.

Within an hour after the Supreme Court ordered to maintain the status quo in the ongoing demolition drive being carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Brinda Karat arrived in Jahangirpuri with the Supreme Court order asking the authorities to stop the demolition process immediately.

However, the Delhi police asked the controversial Communist leader to vacate the demolition site and not create any chaos.

"At 10:45 am, the SC gave the order to maintain the status quo on the demolition drive, I have come here for the implementation of the order", claimed CPIM leader Brinda Karat.

"The law and the constitution have been bulldozed by illegal demolitions. At least the Supreme Court & its order should not be bulldozed," CPIM leader further said.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 16:05 [IST]