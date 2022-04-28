Jahangirpuri violence: Cops arrest key accused in West Bengal

New Delhi, Apr 28: Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a key accused in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case. He is the most wanted criminal who already has six cases.

The 34-year-old accused namely Farid alias Netu has been arrested from Purba Medinipur in West Bengal, in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case. He already has 6 cases on him.

The accused has been identified as Farid alias Neetu, cops said. "He was very actively involved in the communal riots and played a major role. Our several teams who have been deployed in West Bengal arrested him on Thursday from his aunt's house in Tamluk village. He is being brought to New Delhi via flight today," one of the sources informed PTI.

After the violence, Farid had fled the spot and kept changing his locations by moving across West Bengal. He has six cases registered against him, including that of robbery, snatching, burglary and under the Arms Act, since 2010 and he is a history-sheeter in the Jahangirpuri area, they said.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to the police, there was stone pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

Days after the violence, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had written to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate money laundering charges against the prime accused in the case. The police have slapped the stringent National Security Act against five of the accused in the case. PTI

