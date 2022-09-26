YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 26: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was granted interim bail by Delhi's Patiala House Court today in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Fernandez will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 as security.

    The Bollywood actor was grilled by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police for over seven hours last week. It was the second time that she was summoned for questioning for her alleged role in the case.

    Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
    Actor Jacqueline Fernandez

    Investigation into the case had revealed that Chandrashekhar had offered a motorcycle to Fernandez's agent Prashant on his birthday but he declined to take it. However, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant's place, police had said earlier, adding the vehicle was seized.

    Jacqueline Fernandez's designer being quizzed in Rs 200 crore scamJacqueline Fernandez's designer being quizzed in Rs 200 crore scam

    Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. On August 17, the ED filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

    According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

    Comments

    More INTERIM BAIL News  

    Read more about:

    interim bail extortion case enforcement directorate patiala house court

    Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 10:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X