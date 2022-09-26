Over 19% prisoners on interim bail or emergency parole yet to return to Delhi jails: RTI

Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 26: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was granted interim bail by Delhi's Patiala House Court today in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Fernandez will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 as security.

The Bollywood actor was grilled by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police for over seven hours last week. It was the second time that she was summoned for questioning for her alleged role in the case.

Investigation into the case had revealed that Chandrashekhar had offered a motorcycle to Fernandez's agent Prashant on his birthday but he declined to take it. However, Chandrashekhar left the two-wheeler and its keys at Prashant's place, police had said earlier, adding the vehicle was seized.

Jacqueline Fernandez's designer being quizzed in Rs 200 crore scam

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating many people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. On August 17, the ED filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 10:47 [IST]