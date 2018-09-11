  • search

JAC Compartmental Result 2018 declared, check for Class 10, Class 12

    New Delhi, Sep 11: The JAC Compartmental Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    JAC had released the JAC Class 12 results in June. The JAC Class 10 or matric results were also released in June. In JAC Class 10 or matric exams held in March this year, a total of 431,734 candidates registered for the exams in the state and 2,54,830 students have qualified for higher education with an overall pass percentage of 59.48.

    Earlier, when the JAC Science results were declared, out of the total 93, 781 registered 92,405 candidates have appeared and 16,618 students qualified for higher education with first division. The JAC Compartmental Result 2018 is available on jacresults.com and jac.nic.in

    How to check JAC Compartmental Result 2018:

    • Go to jacresults.com or jac.nic.in
    • Click on the respective result link ie Class 10 or Class 12
    • Enter the required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 7:14 [IST]
