J&K: Terrorists kill three BJP workers including youth general secretary in Kulgam district
India
Srinagar, Oct 29: Terrorists fired upon three BJP workers in YK Pora, Kulgam, today. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where they were declared as brought dead.
Jammu and Kashmir police said that around 8.20 pm the police received information about a terror crime incident at a village in YK Pora where terrorists fired upon three BJP workers.
The BJP workers have been identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam.
A case has already been registered under relevant sections of the law, said a police official.
Meanwhile, BJP spokesman in Srinagar condemned the killings and termed it barbaric.