J&K: Terrorists attack security forces in Pulwama

Srinagar, Sep 12: Terrorists on Wednesday evening attacked a joint army and CRPF camp located in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The terrorists fired at the camp in Pulwama district's Tahab from an Underbarrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL). The forces have retaliated to the attack. There are no reports of any casualties.

Yesterday (September 11), two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Guloora area of Handwara, Kupwara district Jammu and Kashmir.