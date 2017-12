Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kulgam's Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The operation was launched following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in these areas

Earlier on December 4, Two militants and one soldier were killed as a group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ambushed an army patrol on Monday noon, triggering a daylong gunfight in Kulgam's Qazigund area.

OneIndia News