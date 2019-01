J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch for 7th time in last three days

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Jan 10: Pakistan violated ceasefire in Poonch sector, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning despite serious objections raised by the Indian Army in the recent past. This is the seventh ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector in the last three days. Indian Army retaliating effectively.

No casualty or injury has been reported so far.