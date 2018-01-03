J&K man moving suspiciously near an Air Force station in Thane held

Posted By: PTI
Thane, Jan 3: A man hailing from Jammu and Kashmir was held by the police for moving in a suspicious manner near the Air Force Station in Thane.

Representational Image
Shoukath Ahmed Kasam Katanan Sayyed (35) was spotted moving near the boundary wall of the Air Force station in Kolshet, a restricted area, on Tuesday morning.

Sayyed, who hails from Srinagar, was booked under section 447 (criminal trespass) of the IPC, said police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar.

However, his appearance was bedraggled, and he seemed to be mentally unsound, a source in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said. ATS officials were also questioning him, the source said.

PTI

