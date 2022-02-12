J&K: Security forces gun down two terrorists in Bandipora encounter

J&K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Bandipora

Dikats from across the border: How women are laying honey traps on officials

J&K: Two terrorists, 12-year-old boy killed in Bandipora' Hajin, search operation on

J&K LG condemns Bandipora terror attack

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 12: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sihna has strongly condemned the Bandipora terror attack on Friday, which led to the death of a policeman and injuries to four others, PTI reported.

In a late night tweet, the L-G said: "Strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on our security personnel. I salute the bravery of martyr of J&K Police SPO Zubair Ahmad Shah. We will not forget. Each drop of tears will be avenged."

Sinha expressed deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Militants hurled a grenade at a patrol party near Nishat Park in the district in north Kashmir on Friday evening, causing splinter injuries to five security forces personnel.

The injured personnel were evacuated to a hospital but one of them succumbed to his injuries. Security officials cordoned off the area and began a search operation.

Political parties across the board condemned the attack.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 16:42 [IST]