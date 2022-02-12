YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K LG condemns Bandipora terror attack

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 12: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sihna has strongly condemned the Bandipora terror attack on Friday, which led to the death of a policeman and injuries to four others, PTI reported.

    J&K LG condemns Bandipora terror attack

    In a late night tweet, the L-G said: "Strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on our security personnel. I salute the bravery of martyr of J&K Police SPO Zubair Ahmad Shah. We will not forget. Each drop of tears will be avenged."

    Sinha expressed deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

    Militants hurled a grenade at a patrol party near Nishat Park in the district in north Kashmir on Friday evening, causing splinter injuries to five security forces personnel.

    The injured personnel were evacuated to a hospital but one of them succumbed to his injuries. Security officials cordoned off the area and began a search operation.

    Political parties across the board condemned the attack.

    (PTI)

    More BANDIPORA News  

    Read more about:

    bandipora manoj sinha

    Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 16:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X