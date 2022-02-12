J&K LG condemns Bandipora terror attack
New Delhi, Feb 12: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sihna has strongly condemned the Bandipora terror attack on Friday, which led to the death of a policeman and injuries to four others, PTI reported.
In a late night tweet, the L-G said: "Strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on our security personnel. I salute the bravery of martyr of J&K Police SPO Zubair Ahmad Shah. We will not forget. Each drop of tears will be avenged."
Sinha expressed deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Militants hurled a grenade at a patrol party near Nishat Park in the district in north Kashmir on Friday evening, causing splinter injuries to five security forces personnel.
The injured personnel were evacuated to a hospital but one of them succumbed to his injuries. Security officials cordoned off the area and began a search operation.
Political parties across the board condemned the attack.
(PTI)