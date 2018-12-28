J&K: One terrorist killed; Gunbattle underway in Pulwama

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Dec 28: A gunbattle has broken out between the security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama region. One terrorist has been killed in the encounter, said reports.

The area has been cordoned off. It is not yet known how many terrorists are holed up. The gunbattle is under way in Renzipora area Pulwama district.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 6 militants killed in Pulwama encounter

On December 22, six militants were killed in an encounter at Arampora village in Pulwama district. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Arampora village in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district following specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists there

Earlier this month, an encounter in Pulwama district, left seven civilians dead after the Indian Army opened fire during clashes that broke out following an operation. Three militants of Hizbul Mujahideen and an Indian Army soldier were killed in the operation on 15 December, 2018.