J&K: Governor's rule imminent as Congress shirks from supporting Mehbooba

With the BJP having withdrawn its support from the Mehbooba Mufti-led government in Jammu and Kashmir, the PDP can remain in power only if the Congress and four independent MLAs back it, but the grand old party has not shown its willingness to do so.

In the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, the BJP has 25 lawmakers and the PDP has 28. The majority mark to form a government is 44. The National Confrence has 15 MLAs, the Congress 12 and others have 7 MLAs in the state Assembly. It is highly unlikely that the National Conferance would back Mehbooba, as PDP and NC are bitter political rivals.

"Whatever has happened is good. People of Jammu and Kashmir will get some relief. They (BJP) ruined Kashmir and have now pulled out, maximum number of civilian and army men died during these 3 years. That question does not arise (on forming alliance with PDP)," senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told the media.

BJP and the PDP, being seen as unlikely partners from the onset of their alliance, have had uneasy relations from time to time in the last three years. There were various factors that the BJP and PDP did not agree upon. The deteriorating law and order situation was the latest trigger for the BJP to pull out of power. With Mehbooba Mufti at the helm of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, it had become difficult for the Centre to implement its tough stance in the Valley.

Mincing no words that Centre is not happy with the way Mehbooba Mufti-led government had been managing the affairs in jammu and Kashmir, BJP on Tuesday (June 19) said that the alliance with PDP had become untenable. BJP in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav said that 'terrorism, violence and radicalisation' were on a rise under Mehbooba's rule.

He said the alliance was forged three years ago based on a common minimum program and agenda of alliance, adding that the PDP had not lived upto it.

