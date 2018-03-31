J&K: Civilian, cop shot at by terrorists in Pulwama

A civilian was shot at by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday. Mohammad Ashraf was shot at by the terrorists near Murran chowk in Pulwama leaving him grievously injured. He was rushed to a hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

Image for representation only
According to reports, Ashraf was a resident of Machpuna Pulwama, but presently staying in Chanapora area of the city.

In another incident, Turag Singh, a Special Police Officer on traffic duty in Khanabal Chowk area of Anantnag, was fired upon by unidentified militants, leaving him injured.

On March 29, a policeman was killed after terrorists attacked his house in Jammu and Kashmir's Bijbehara area. The police officer, Mushtaq Ahmed Sheikh, was injured when terrorists fired at his residence. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries the way.

On March 28, four terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri area.

