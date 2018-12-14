J&K: Explosives recovered, one individual arrested

Vikas SV

Srinagar, Dec 14: The Jammu and Kashmir police have reportedly recovered huge quantities of explosive substance from a resident of Panjran Pulwama.

Some incriminating materials have also been seized. The cops and the security forces nabbed this individual, Mayour Ahmad Khan, based on credible inputs, said ANI report.

It is now being probed if the individual is linked to terror-related activities in the region.

The individual was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered.