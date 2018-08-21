  • search

J&K: One terrorist gunned down in Handwara

    Srinagar, Aug 21: One terrorist was gunned down on Monday by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara region, said reports.

    J&K: Exchange of fire between security forces, terrorists underway in Handwara (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    On Sunday (August 19), an unidentified terrorist was killed as Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. On the same day, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Over Ground Workers (OGW) were arrested Handwara region of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

    Arms and ammunition were also seized during a joint operation by Handwara police and 30 Rashtriya Rifles.

    On August 16, four soldiers were injured in a gun battle with militants on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

