J&K: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Budgam

Srinagar, Nov 28: An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Budgam's Chattergam, Jammu and Kashmir. The gunfight broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chattergam village of Budgam. As the forces were zeroing in on target house, militants opened fire triggering the encounter.

Earlier on Tuesday, three militants and an army jawan were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral and Kulgam district. An encounter broke out when a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Redwani village in Kulgam after specific inputs on the presence of militants late Monday night.

As searches were underway, the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated, resulting in the death of two LeT militants and an army jawan.