Uri encounter: One terrorist killed by security forces as operation continues

One terrorist was killed after an encounter broke between security forces and terrorists in Kalgha area of Uri sector in Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to media reports, three terrorists are believed to be trapped.

Earlier on September 10, security forces said two militants were killed and one had surrendered during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

On 1 September, one of the five injured policemen of the Pantha Chowk terrorist attack succumbed to his injuries.

At least five police personnel got injured after terrorists attacked a bus of security personnel at Pantha Chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

