J&K: Driver of a car which exploded and damaged CRPF vehicle arrested

Srinagar, Apr 2: A resident of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir who was allegedly the driver of a car which exploded on Match 30 near a CRPF convoy close to the Jawahar Tunnel has been arrested. The CRPF vehicle was slightly damaged when a private car went up in flames after an explosion on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

It was then suspected that the explosion may have been caused by a gas cylinder. Jammu and Kashmir DGP today said that the car was loaded with explosives

"The accused Owais Ameen has been arrested within 36 hrs of the incident. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He is a resident of Shopian," said Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh today.

"On 30th March at about 10:15 am, a Santro car loaded with explosives hit a CRPF bus in Banihal while the convoy was moving from Srinagar to Jammu, as a result the bus suffered minor damage and the CRPF personnel travelling in the said bus had a narrow escape," Singh added.

There were no casualties in the incident that occurred near the Jawahar Tunnel -- the gateway to the Kashmir valley -- in Ramban district. Banihal sub-divisional police officer SajadSarwar had said the vehicle, which was on the way to Jammu from Srinagar, was completely gutted in the fire.

A CRPF vehicle, which was passing through the highway at the time of the incident, suffered slight damage in the rear side, but all the personnel on board escaped unhurt, Sarwar said. Around 10 vehicles were reported to be part of the convoy.