A Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable was killed by suspected militants in Pulwama district on Monday night. According to police, the militanta opened fire on head constable Ashiq Hussain of Awantipora police station when he was on his way home from a marriage ceremony near Pulwama's Padgampora village.

It is learnt that the victim, working as 'munshi' at Pulwama's Awantipora police station, was on leave to attend the marriage of a close relative when targeted. Security forces rushed to the site of the attack and launched a manhunt for the assailants, police said.

The incident took place barely a week after a Border Security Force (BSF) official Muhammad Ramzan Parray was killed and four of his family members were injured in a militant attack in Hajin area of northern Bandipore district.

In March and April this year, the Valley had witnessed a series of militant attacks at policemen and their families following which the police department had issued an advisory asking its field personnel to avoid visiting their homes "for the next few months". It had while referring to the "unfortunate" incidents wherein "militants and anti-national and anti-social elements have caused damage to the life and property of police personnel", asked them to exercise extreme caution while visiting their homes.

OneIndia News