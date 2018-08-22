  • search

J&K: Clashes break out between youth, police in Anantnag after Eid Prayers

    Srinagar, Aug 22: Massive clashes broke out between youth, police at Janglatmandi in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir after Eid Prayers on Wednesday. The violence erupted when stone pelters started attacking security forces, according to reports. So far, there has been no reports of casualty.

    J&K: Massive clashes between youth, police at Janglatmandi in Anantnag after Eid Prayers

    People were seen waving national flag of Pakistan and flag of ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria) in Srinagar.

    The Muslim festival of Bakrid or Eid-al Adha celebration is observed across the country today.

    On Monday, firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir took place as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire with India, police said. The incident occurred in the Kamalkote area, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain said.

