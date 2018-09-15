  • search

J&K civic polls to begin from Oct 8; Counting on Oct 20

By
    Srinagar, Sep 15: The Jammu and Kashmir civic body elections would be held in four phases between Oct 8-16 and the counting would be held on October 20.

    Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)
    "Municipal Elections shall be held in 4 phases. Date of polling would be Oct 08, Oct 10, Oct 13 & Oct 16. Counting shall take place on Oct 20 after all the phases are over. Poll hours will be from 7 am to 2 pm," Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra told the media today (Sep 15).

    The major parties of the state - National Conference and PDP- have decided to boycott the elections over the issue of Article 35-A.

    [Despite big players pulling out, civic polls in J&K as per schedule]

    Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had on September 5 said that the National Conference (NC) will not participate in the panchayat elections

    It was earlier reported that the government will go ahead with the urban body and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir despite both the major players- PDP and NC - deciding to stay away over the issue of Article 35-A.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 18:49 [IST]
