J&K: BSF Jawan shot dead by terrorists inside his house in Bandipora

A jawan of the Border Security Force was shot dead by terrorists who barged into his house in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday.

Image for representation only
The deceased Rameez was posted in Rajasthan and was in J&K for a vacation. The terrorists, after forcing their way into the house at Parrey Mohalla, fired indiscriminately at the family. The jawan died on the spot.

Four of his family members his father, two brothers and an aunt were injured, police said.

The condition of the jawan's aunt was stated to be serious, while that of the three others was stable.

Security forces have cordoned off the Hajin area in Bandipora and searches have been launched to nab the terrorists.

