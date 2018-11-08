  • search

J&K: 3 councillors join BJP

By Pti
    Jammu, Nov 8: Three councillors in Lakhanpur Municipal Council and Nagariparole Municipal Council along with their followers joined the BJP Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

    Representational image
    Those who joined the BJP included Surmu Din of Lakhanpur Municipal Committee, Bimla Devi of Nagariparole Municipal Committee and Shashikanta, said state vice president Harinder Gupta.

    On October 29, four of five Congress councillors and two independents from Kathua district had joined the BJP.

    PTI

