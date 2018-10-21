J&K: 2 Pak intruders shot dead, 3 soldiers killed on LoC

Srinagar, Oct 21: The Army on Sunday shot dead two intruders while three of its soldiers were killed in a gunfight in Sunderbani sector on the Line of Control (LoC).

The security forces have recovered weapons from the intruders. A minimum of two AK-47 rifles has been recovered.

The encounter took place just hours after three Pakistan-backed terrorists were neutralised by the security forces after a fierce gunbattle in Larro area of Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

A top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander, who was identified as Sheeraz Moulvi, was among the three terrorists killed in the encounter. However, two others managed to escape.

One soldier was also injured in the cross-firing by the terrorists during the anti-terror operation.