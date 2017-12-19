Ivanka Trump writes to Telangana CM, thanks him for warm hospitality

US President Donald Trump's daughter and White House advisor Ivanka Trump has written to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao thanking him for the hospitality during her visit to Hyderabad.

She wrote about being touched by the "thoughtful gesture of the people Telangana."

#IvankaTrump pens down letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, thanks him for his warm hospitality during her Hyderabad visit last month pic.twitter.com/ff87bJKXmL — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2017

Addressing Chandrashekar Rao as "Dear Chief Minister Rao", Ivanka wrote, " Thank you for your warm hospitality during my visit to Hyderabad for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. It was an incredible and inspiring experience. I also want to thank you for the exquisite gift you presented to me at the Falaknuma Palace. I am deeply touched by your thoughtful gesture and by the warmth of the people of Telangana. I look forward to returning to India in the near future".

Ivanka, who was in Hyderabad from November 28-29 to lead the US delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, called her experience in the city "incredible and inspiring."

During her stay in India Ivanka visited the historical Golconda Fort and attended a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

OneIndia News