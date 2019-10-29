'Shiv Sena had made '50-50' proposal, but no decision was taken': Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 29: Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made it clear today that there will not be any sharing of '50-50' sharing of CM post, as Sena has been demanding. He said the Shiv Sena had made such a proposal before the Lok Sabha polls, but no decision was taken (of which he was aware).

"At the time of Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena had put forward a proposal for rotational chief minister for 2.5 years but no decision was taken on it in front of me. Any discussion on it between Amit Shah Ji and Uddhav Ji is known only to them&only they can decide on it," Fadnavis said.

Shiv Sena wants CMs from both sides with each having a two-and-half-year tenure. Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray had said a 50-50 formula was agreed upon with BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

This is Devendra Fadnavis' first clear stand on the issue of '50-50' formula for which the Shiv Sena has been pushing the BJP from the day election results were declared. The Sena contested elections on 124 seats of the 288-member Maharashtra assembly and won 56 while the BJP contested 164 seats and won 105.

BJP will be leading the stable and efficient government of Mahayuti (alliance) for 5 years...Our party president has confirmed nothing has been decided on the Chief Minister's post to Shiv Sena. No formula is decided yet, reports quoted Fadnavis as saying.

"We have the support of 10 independent MLAs till now. We expect 5 more independent MLAs to support us. Shiv Sena has not made any demand yet. If they make a demand, we will decide on merit," he added.

BJP and Shiv Sena are pre-poll partners, but both have staked claimed to the top chair.

