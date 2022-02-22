YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    It is not proper for a CM to compare 2 states: Vijayan on Yogi's remarks

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday termed his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath's recent alleged disparaging remarks against the southern state as an "inappropriate" one made with political interests.

    Pinarayi Vijayan
    Pinarayi Vijayan

    While referring to the recent episode in the state Assembly, he said he has a view that it is not appropriate for a Chief Minister to compare two states and so he does not want to go deep into the details of the issue.

    "Kerala is far ahead in various sectors and the growth the state has achieved is unparalleled. His comments can be viewed only as an inappropriate one made with political interests," Vijayan told the state Assembly.

    In a video message to the electorate ahead of the UP Assembly polls earlier this month, Adityanath had warned them that the north Indian state could soon become a Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala if they commit any mistakes in the election.

    Hitting back at Adityanath, Vijayan, who is also a senior CPI(M) leader, had said if the north Indian state develops like Kerala, people will enjoy peace and better living conditions. If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want, the Kerala CM said in a tweet.

    Vijayan also tweeted the same in Hindi and tagged his UP counterpart.

    More PINARAYI VIJAYAN News  

    Read more about:

    pinarayi vijayan up election 2022 Assembly elections 2022

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X