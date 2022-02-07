YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'It is Indo-Pak bilateral issue': Russia rubbishes ‘state-affiliated media’ report on Kashmir

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 7: Russia has rubbished a Russian media report describing Kashmir as another Palestine in the making and reaffirmed its position that it is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

    It is Indo-Pak bilateral issue: Russia rubbishes ‘state-affiliated media’ report on Kashmir

    The assertion came days after Redfish digital media outlet tweeted a trailer of a new documentary on Kashmir and carried a line mentioning the allegation. The Redfish media has been categorised on Twitter as a "Russia state-affiliated media".

    "The Russian official position on the issue of Kashmir and Russia's principled stance on non-interference in bilateral disputes remain unchanged," the Russian embassy said in a statement. "The solution should be found between India and Pakistan only, and it should be based on the achieved agreements, including the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999," it said.

    The embassy also said that the "misleading label of the channel" on Twitter as 'Russia state-affiliated media' does not make it automatically related to any state support. "The channel functions independently with regard to its editorial policy.

    However, it is hoped that the complexity and historical background of this and other regional issues will be given due understanding and balanced approach, which is expected from any professional media," the embassy said.

    On its website, Redfish described itself as a multi-award-winning digital content creator.

    More INDO PAK BILATERAL RELATION News  

    Read more about:

    indo pak bilateral relation indo pak russia

    Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 16:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X