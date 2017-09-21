I-T dept raids premises of TTV Dinakaran loyalist Senthil Balaji

Income Tax officials conducted raid at the home of former minister Senthil Balaji , a supporter of sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran. Senthil Balaji is one of the 18 MLAs recently disqualified the Tamil Nadu Speaker.

The IT sleuths raided 10 premises of former Transport Minister MLA Senthil Balaji in Karur.

On the other hand, a special team comprising officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Chennai city police is camping in Karnataka with the aim of tracing the whereabouts of Balaji, an accused in a cheating case filed in 2015. Mr. Balaji, during his tenure as the Transport Minister, is alleged to have collected Rs. 5 crore from candidates aspiring to secure jobs in the Transport department.

Accusing him of duping them, over 150 such aspirants filed criminal complaints against him, which are pending, the police said.

OneIndia News