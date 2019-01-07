IT shocker for Sandalwood: Actors, producers asked to appear for questioning

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 7: Income tax department on Monday issued notices to Sandalwood actors and producers, who have been raided last week, to appear for questioning. IT sleuths had seized Rs 2.85 crore cash, 25 kg gold and property papers worth Rs 109 crore from actor and producers.

According to reports, actors and producers likely to depose before I-T sleuths today. Actor Sudeep told reporters that said raids were not meant to target anybody. He further appreciated theofficials' work and said he didn't have anything to worry about as he did not indulge in anything unlawful.

The income tax raid on Sandalwood actors came to an end on Saturday morning with taxmen seizing incriminating documents and directing the actors to appear for questioning when summoned. Puneeth Rajkumar, his elder brother Shivarajkumar, Yash and Sudeep. The actors had come under the I-T scanner after talks about their earnings from their recent box-office successes. However, searches continued till late in the night on Saturday night at the residences of film producers.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said it is wrong to see political motives behind the Income Tax raids and asserted that the officials were only doing their duty, based on the inputs they receive. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said he has no objection if the raids were impartial, but it should not be something related to any political party.

(With PTI inputs)