    It appears Centre wants people to die, says HC on new protocol on Remdesivir use

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 28: The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it appeared that the Centre wanted people to die as according to the new protocol on use of Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment, the drug was to be given only to those on oxygen support.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "This is wrong. This is a complete non-application of mind. Now people who do not have oxygen will not get Remdesivir either. It appears you want people to die," Justice Prathiba M Singh said to the central government.

    It appears the Centre was changing the protocol to reduce the shortage of the drug, the high court said.

    "This is complete mismanagement," the court added.

    It was hearing a plea by a lawyer who is suffering from COVID-19 and was able to get only three out of the six doses of Remdesivir required.

      Vaccine registration starts at 4 PM, all over 18+ eligible | Oneindia News

      Due to court's intervention, the lawyer got the remaining vials on Tuesday (April 27) night.

      MORE coronavirus NEWS

      X