ISRO to launch rocket PSLV-C53 today: When and where to watch

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 20: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the rocket PSLV-C53, carrying three Singapore satellites at 6 pm today. The workhorse launch vehicle will be ignited from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

The 25 hours countdown leading to the launch began at 5 pm yesterday.

PSLV-C53 is the second dedicated commercial mission of the recently formed NewSpace India Limited, a public sector unit under the Department of Space.

Overall, this is the 55th PSLV mission. A four stage, 44.4 m tall PSLV-C53 has a lift-off mass of 228.433 t, and would inject DS-EO satellite into an orbit with semi-major axis of 6948.137 20 km, at an altitude of 570 km measured from the equator, with a low inclination of 100 0.20.

It would inject the primary payload, the 365 kg earth observation satellite called DS-EO into an orbit of 570 km height, as measured from the equator.

The other two payloads that will be hurled into space are a 155 kg NeuSAR satellite and the 2.8 kg Scoob-1 nano-satellite of the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

When and where to watch PSLV-C53 launch?

You can watch the PSLV-C53 mission launch live

Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 8:55 [IST]