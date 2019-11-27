ISRO's PSLV-C47 successfully launches Cartosat-3

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully launched Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into Sun Synchronous orbit onboard the PSLV-C47 from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in XL configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors). This mission is ISRO's 74th launch mission that will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

"I am happy that PSLV-C47 injected precisely in the orbit with 13 other satellites. Cartosat-3 is highest resolution civilian satellite; We have 13 missions up to March- 6 large vehicle missions and 7 satellite missions, " said ISRO chief Siva after the launch.

What is CARTOSAT-3 MISSION

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third generation agile advanced satellite having high resolution imaging capability. The satellite will be placed in an orbit of 509 km at an inclination of 97.5 degree, the agency said. The mission life of CARTOSAT-3 would be for five years.

According to ISRO, the 1,625 kg CARTOSAT-3 will address the increased users' demands for large-scale urban planning, rural resource, and infrastructure development, coastal land use, and land over.

PSLV-C47 will also carry 13 commercial nanosatellites from United States of America as part of commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space.

Among the 13 nano-satellites are FLOCK-4P, 12 in numbers, with mission objective of earth observation, and one satellite named MESHBED, whose mission objective is a communication testbed.

Today's launch follows ISRO's moon mission Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, which failed to manage a soft landing on the moon, and would have been the country's first had it been successful.

