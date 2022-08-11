India
    ISRO launched SPARK a new virtual space museum

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 11: While the country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking the 75th year of Independence, the Indian Space Research Organisation has come up with an innovative idea of showcasing digital content regarding various ISRO missions in an interactive manner.

    The virtual space museum 'SPARK' was launched by ISRO Chairman S Somanath on Wednesday for public use, news agency PTI reported.

    ISRO launched SPARK a new virtual space museum

    "The platform hosts several documents, images & videos related to ISRO launch vehicles, satellites and scientific missions," the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said in a statement.

    ISRO developing capability for space tourism; see 5 major players in this marketISRO developing capability for space tourism; see 5 major players in this market

    Mr Somanath, who is also Secretary in the Department of Space, and and Directors of various ISRO centres appreciated the initiative taken and suggested more "non-sensitive" digital content to be brought on this platform for use by different stakeholders, it said.

    "The beta version of the application can be accessed through ISRO website or at https:pacepark.isro.gov.in," it was stated.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 8:58 [IST]
    X