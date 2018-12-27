Islamic State operative arrested from Kerala

New Delhi, Dec 27: The National Investigation Agency arrested on Habeeb Rahman from Kerala in connection with an Islamic State related case. The accused was picked up from Kalpetta Town, Wayanad, Kerala on the charge that he was part of the ISIS Kasargod module.

The NIA says that these persons had hatched a conspiracy since 2015 and were planning on joining the outfit in Afghanistan. It may be recalled that 14 persons from Kerala had left India in 2016 to join the ISIS in both Afghanistan and Syria.

The NIA suspects that several of these persons were planning on returning to India in batches in a bid to strike at various places. The NIA says that these persons remained in touch with their module bosses through social media platforms.

Investigations have revealed that the aim was to recruit as many as possible from Kerala.

From India they would travel to Afghanistan and Syria where they would undergo training. A recent Intelligence Bureau report suggested that these persons were planning on returning to India in a bid to set up modules and then carry out strikes in India.